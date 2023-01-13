Katie Melua releasing ninth album

Katie Melua has announced she is releasing her ninth album.



The 38-year-old singer’s 10-track ‘Love and Money’ will be released March 24 via BMG, and will be supported with a previously confirmed spring UK and European tour.



A follow-up to her ‘Album No 8’ record from 2020, and 2021’s ‘Acoustic Album No 8, her latest record was produced by Leo Abrahams and recorded at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios during 2022 while Katie was pregnant with her son, who she had in December and named Sandro.



The first single from the record – album opener ‘Golden Record’ – was premiered on BBC Radio 2 on Friday (13.01.23) and is billed as “Katie reflecting on her place in the world; the bonuses and challenges of being a woman in the music industry and the delicate balance of career and family, all brought to life in a crescendo of personal acceptance and catharsis”.



Katie said about the song: “It’s about the scene changing and being a woman in the music industry and how strange and lucky I feel to have a job I’m addicted to.



“This approach for nearly 20 years led me to being very dogmatic and leaving very little space for my life at home.



“Before I knew it, the years had flown and I was 36, newly divorced, still pedalling like mad with music, while around me, friends were all married, making babies.



“And while the draw of making records and getting up on stage still did everything I thought I needed for my soul, I knew not having a stable relationship at home and starting a family was gradually gnawing away at me.



“Writing ‘Golden Record’, it was like I was finally making peace with it all, accepting how things have changed in the industry, being happy with my lot at home and ready to face the fear of letting go of the forever funfair of the music industry.”



Katie is best known for hits ‘The Closest Thing To Crazy’ and ‘Nine Million Bicycles’ but her ‘Album No 8’ was her most critically-acclaimed yet, as it saw her push back against romantic idealism of poop songs.



‘Love and Money’ ill be available digitally, on vinyl and standard and deluxe CD formats.



The deluxe CD includes four bonus tracks including a stunning duet with German recording artist Philipp Poisel.