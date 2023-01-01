PETA celebrates Lisa Marie Presley's dedication to animal rights advocacy

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) bosses have celebrated Lisa Marie Presley's commitment to animal rights following her death.

Lisa Lange, Senior Vice President of PETA, honoured Lisa Marie's legacy as "a friend to animals" in a statement on Thursday, recalling how the singer/songwriter helped free a chimpanzee named after her and housed two dogs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Lisa Marie Presley was not only a talented singer-songwriter, loving wife, and mother but also a friend to animals," Lange expressed. "After learning that an Elvis impersonator had named a chimpanzee after her and was exploiting her for profit, she successfully teamed up with PETA to achieve the release of her namesake to a sanctuary. And she didn't stop there.

"Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, when shelters were in desperate need of foster families, Lisa Marie and her twin daughters set a wonderful example by opening their home and hearts to two dogs. Though the Lights Out singer has passed away, her bright vision for animals will continue to inspire all of us at PETA."

On Thursday morning, Lisa Marie, 54, was rushed to the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California.

Her family announced the sad news of her passing later that day.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," her mother, Priscilla Presley, wrote in a statement. "She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known."

In addition to her mother, Lisa Marie is survived by her three daughters; Riley, 33, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley.