Lee Ryan found guilty of racially aggravated assault after attacking flight cabin crew member

Lee Ryan has been found guilty of racially aggravated assault after attacking an airline worker.

According to court documents obtained by BBC News, members of Ealing Magistrates’ Court have found the Blue singer guilty of racially aggravated assault, assaulting a police officer, and being drunk on an aircraft.

The court heard Ryan had drunk a bottle of port in the airport lounge before boarding a British Airways flight from Glasgow to London City Airport on 31 July last year, where he drunkenly assaulted one of the aircraft’s flight attendants.

Under the Air Navigation Order, it is illegal in the United Kingdom to be drunk on a plane.

While on the plane, Ryan approached crew cabin member Leah Gordon and made unwanted comments about her complexion, the court heard.

“It felt like he was saying I was beautiful for a black person because of the way he was describing my colour,” she recalled. “He was towering over me, like he was leaning in to give me a kiss.”

She continued to say the singer grabbed both of her wrists before passengers intervened.

Later, police arrived to apprehend Ryan. Police footage showed him “snarling” and swearing at officers after biting one of them.

Ryan originally denied all charges, calling his behaviour “playful”.

He is due to be sentenced on 24 February.