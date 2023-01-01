Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dies at age 54 after brief hospitalisation

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis and Priscilla, has passed away at the age of 54.



On Thursday morning, Lisa Marie was rushed to hospital after paramedics responded to a possible cardiac arrest at her Calabasas home, as reported by TMZ sources.



The singer and songwriter was "not breathing" but showed signs of life when paramedics arrived.



Later that day, Priscilla confirmed her daughter's death in a statement to People.



"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla revealed.



She continued, "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."



Only days prior, Lisa Marie was seen celebrating her late father's birthday at Graceland and praising Austin Butler's portrayal of Elvis in Baz Luhrmann's biopic.



Lisa Marie was the only child of the King of Rock and Roll. Her own music career began in 2003 with the debut album To Whom It May Concern, followed by Now What in 2005, both of which hit the top 10 of the Billboard 200.



Her third album, Storm and Grace, was released in 2012.



In her personal life, Lisa Marie was married four times, with her most famous husbands being Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage, and had four children, including actress Riley Keough.



She suffered a great loss in 2020, when her only son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide at the age of 27.



Celebrities like Bette Midler, Octavia Spencer, Leah Remini, John Travolta, Pink, Tom Hanks, and Rita Wilson have all paid their respects with heartfelt tributes to Lisa Marie and the Presley family.