Missy Elliott and Dr. Dre to be celebrated at Recording Academy event

Missy Elliott and Dr. Dre are to be feted at an upcoming Recording Academy presentation.



The hip-hop icons, alongside rapper Lil Wayne and music executive Sylvia Rhone, will be celebrated at the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective in the lead-up to the Grammy Awards.



All four honourees will receive the Recording Academy Global Impact Award for their "personal and professional achievements" in the music industry.



"I am so thrilled to honour and celebrate these four giants in the music industry," Recording Academy chief executive Harvey Mason Jr. said. "Last year's inaugural event was such a highlight during Grammy Week and now with Dre, Missy, Wayne and Sylvia there to pay tribute to this year, it's definitely going to be another night to remember. I continue to be proud of the work of our Black Music Collective as it's a vital part of what we do here at the Academy."



The presentation will take place at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on 2 February.



The 2023 Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, will be held on 5 February.