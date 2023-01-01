Lisa Marie Presley suffers heart attack

Lisa Marie Presley reportedly suffered a heart attack on Thursday.



According to editors at TMZ, the singer-songwriter experienced a medical emergency at her home in Calabasas, California and paramedics treated her for "possible cardiac arrest".



Presley, the daughter of the late Elvis Presley, was then rushed to hospital. Her condition remains unclear.



Representatives for Presley have not yet commented on the report.



Earlier this week, the 54-year-old attended the 2023 Golden Globes to show support for Austin Butler, who portrayed her famous father in the musical biopic Elvis.