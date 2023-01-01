Harry Styles leads nominees for 2023 BRIT Awards

Harry Styles is set to dominate the 2023 BRIT Awards.

On Thursday, officials announced that the As It Was hitmaker had landed four nominations, including a nod for Album of the Year for his third studio album, Harry's House.

British indie rock band Wet Leg also garnered four nominations, including Group of the Year, with Stormzy, The 1975, Cat Burns, and music producer Fred Again getting three nominations apiece, respectively.

As for the international categories, Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, and Taylor Swift are to battle it out for Artist of the Year.

So far, Wet Leg, Sam Smith, and Kim Petras have been confirmed to perform at the prizegiving, which is to be hosted by Mo Gilligan and will be held at London's The O2 arena on 11 February.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Album of the Year:

The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Harry Styles - Harry's House

Stormzy - This Is What I Mean

Fred again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)

Artist of the Year:

Central Cee

Fred Again..

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Stormzy

Song of the Year:

Aitch/Ashanti - Baby

Cat Burns - Go

Dave - Starlight

Ed Sheeran & Elton John - Merry Christmas

Eliza Rose/Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All)

George Ezra - Green Green Grass

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me

LF System - Afraid To Feel

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

Best New Artist:

Kojey Radical

Mimi Webb

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Wet Leg

Group of the Year:

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg

Best Pop/R&B Act:

Cat Burns

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Sam Smith

Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act:

Aitch

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy

Best Rock/Alternative Act:

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Best Dance Act:

Becky Hill

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred again..

Best International Artist of the Year:

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

International Song of the Year:

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha I'm Good (Blue)

Firebox DML & Ed Sheeran Peru

Gaitan/Castillo/Adassa/Feliz - We Don't Talk About Bruno

Gayle - abcdefu

Jack Harlow - First Class

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Lost Frequencies/Calum Scott - Where Are You Now

OneRepublic - I Ain't Worried

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

International Group of the Year:

Blackpink

Drake & 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines DC

Gabriels