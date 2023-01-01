Harry Styles leads nominees for 2023 BRIT Awards

- ARTISTS
Harry Styles is set to dominate the 2023 BRIT Awards.
On Thursday, officials announced that the As It Was hitmaker had landed four nominations, including a nod for Album of the Year for his third studio album, Harry's House.
British indie rock band Wet Leg also garnered four nominations, including Group of the Year, with Stormzy, The 1975, Cat Burns, and music producer Fred Again getting three nominations apiece, respectively.
As for the international categories, Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, and Taylor Swift are to battle it out for Artist of the Year.
So far, Wet Leg, Sam Smith, and Kim Petras have been confirmed to perform at the prizegiving, which is to be hosted by Mo Gilligan and will be held at London's The O2 arena on 11 February.
The full list of nominees is as follows:
Album of the Year:
The 1975 - Being Funny In A Foreign Language
Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Harry Styles - Harry's House
Stormzy - This Is What I Mean
Fred again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)
Artist of the Year:
Central Cee
Fred Again..
George Ezra
Harry Styles
Stormzy
Song of the Year:
Aitch/Ashanti - Baby
Cat Burns - Go
Dave - Starlight
Ed Sheeran & Elton John - Merry Christmas
Eliza Rose/Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All)
George Ezra - Green Green Grass
Harry Styles - As It Was
Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me
LF System - Afraid To Feel
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
Best New Artist:
Kojey Radical
Mimi Webb
Rina Sawayama
Sam Ryder
Wet Leg
Group of the Year:
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Nova Twins
Wet Leg
Best Pop/R&B Act:
Cat Burns
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Sam Smith
Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act:
Aitch
Central Cee
Dave
Loyle Carner
Stormzy
Best Rock/Alternative Act:
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Nova Twins
Tom Grennan
Wet Leg
Best Dance Act:
Becky Hill
Bonobo
Calvin Harris
Eliza Rose
Fred again..
Best International Artist of the Year:
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Kendrick Lamar
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
International Song of the Year:
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha I'm Good (Blue)
Firebox DML & Ed Sheeran Peru
Gaitan/Castillo/Adassa/Feliz - We Don't Talk About Bruno
Gayle - abcdefu
Jack Harlow - First Class
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Lost Frequencies/Calum Scott - Where Are You Now
OneRepublic - I Ain't Worried
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
International Group of the Year:
Blackpink
Drake & 21 Savage
First Aid Kit
Fontaines DC
Gabriels