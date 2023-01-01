Joni Mitchell to receive Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

Joni Mitchell is to be honoured with the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

On Thursday, U.S. Librarian of Congress, Carla Hayden, announced that the Big Yellow Taxi singer will receive the prize during a concert to be staged in Washington, D.C. on 1 March.

"Joni Mitchell's music and artistry have left a distinct impression on American culture and internationally, crossing from folk music with a distinctive voice whose songs will stay with us for the ages," she said. "Joni Mitchell's music has so many artists and music lovers all singing her tunes. We are honoured to present the Gershwin Prize to this musical genius."

In response to the news, Joni commented, "This is a very prestigious award. Thank you for honouring me."

The Gershwin Prize for Popular Song is described as the "nation's highest award for influence, impact and achievement in popular music".

Previous recipients include Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Carole King, Billy Joel, Willie Nelson, Smokey Robinson, Tony Bennett, Emilio and Gloria Estefan, Garth Brooks, and Lionel Richie.