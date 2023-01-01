Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead BRIT Award nominations

Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead the BRIT Awards with Mastercard nominations with four each.

The former One Direction singer has been given the nod in the coveted Artist of the Year category alongside Central Cee, George Ezra, Stormzy and Fred again…, and is also shortlisted for Mastercard Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Pop/R+B Act.

Lewis Capaldi is already expecting his track 'Forget Me' to lose out on the British Song of the Year honour to Harry.

He quipped: “It’s an honour to be nominated for British Song Of The Year. I very much look forward to seeing Harry Styles accept the award for 'As It Was'.”

Mranwhile, Wet Leg are also up for Mastercard Album of the Year, and are also in the running for Group of the Year, Best New Artist and Alternative/Rock Act.

The duo - who will perform at the ceremony at London's O2 Arena on 13 February - said: “Somebody hold our horses while we get to grips with this wild news, being nominated for a BRIT award is too hard to comprehend, we never could have expected for our wee band to achieve this.”

The nominations were revealed in ‘Bring on The BRITs with Mastercard: The 2023 Nominations’, a 30-minute special streamed across the official BRIT digital channels, with host Vick Hope joined by Jack Saunders to run through the 12 categories.

Elsewhere on the shortlists, Beyonce, Burna Boy, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo and Taylor Swift will face off for International Artist of the Year, with the three women also among those nominated for Internatioal Song of the Year.

Cat Burns, Stormzy, Fred Again and The 1975 all got three nominations, while Central Cee, George Ezra, Arctic Monkeys, Nova Twins, Aitch, Dave, Eliza Rose, Beyonce, Lizzo, Taylor , Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith all received two nods each.

As well as Wet Leg, Sam Smith and Kim Petras are also confirmed to perform at the ceremony, which will be hosted by Mo Gilligan.

The winners of the four genre categories - Rock/Alternative Act, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Dance Act, Pop/R+B Act - will be determined by a public vote via TikTok, which will open on 19 January at midday.

BRIT Awards with Mastercard 2023 list of nominations:

Mastercard Album Of The Year:

The 1975 - 'Being Funny In A Foreign Language'

Fred again.. - 'Actual Life 3'

Harry Styles - 'Harry's House'

Stormzy - 'This Is What I Mean'

Wet Leg - 'Wet Leg'

British Artist Of The Year:

Central Cee

Fred again..

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Stormzy

British Group:

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg

Best New Artist:

Kojey Radical

Mimi Webb

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Wet Leg

British Song Of The Year:

Aitch featuring Ashanti - 'Baby'

Cat Burns – 'Go'

Dave – 'Starlight'

Ed Sheeran and Elton John – 'Merry Christmas'

Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal – 'B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)'

George Ezra – 'Green Green Grass'

Harry Styles – 'As It Was'

Lewis Capaldi – 'Forget Me'

LF SYSTEM – 'Afraid To Feel'

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – 'Unholy'

International Artist Of The Year:

Beyonce

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Best International Group:

BLACKPINK

Drake and 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines D.C.

Gabriels

International Song Of The Year:

Beyonce - 'Break My Soul'

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha - 'I'm Good (Blue)'

Fireboy DML featuring Ed Sheeran – 'Peru'

Encanto cast – 'We Don’t Talk About Bruno'

Gayle – 'abcdefu'

Jack Harlow – 'First Class'

Lizzo – 'About Damn Time'

Lost Frequencies featuring Calum Scott - 'Where Are You Now'

OneRepublic – 'I Ain’t Worried'

Taylor Swift – 'Anti-Hero'

Best Alternative/Rock:

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap:

Aitch

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy

Best Dance:

Becky Hill

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred again..

Best Pop/R+B

Cat Burns

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Sam Smith