Queen's Brian May pays tribute to 'inimitable' Jeff Beck

Queen guitarist Brian May is "lost for words" over the death of Jeff Beck.

The legendary rock musician passed away "suddenly" on Tuesday after contracting bacterial meningitis. He was 78.

On Wednesday, May took to Twitter to remember the Grammy Award-winning guitarist.

"Gutted, so sad, to hear of Jeff's passing. He was the Guv'nor. He was inimitable, irreplaceable - the absolute pinnacle of guitar playing. And a damn fine human being," he posted. "I'm sure I will have a lot to say, but right now .... Just lost for words."

In addition, Ozzy Osbourne expressed his sadness over Beck's death and called it an "incredible honour" to have worked with him on his latest album, Patient Number 9.

Johnny Marr called Beck "a pioneer and one of the all-time greats," while Brian Wilson labelled him a "genius guitar player".

Elsewhere, Rod Stewart - who played with Beck and Ronnie Wood as part of The Jeff Beck Group - recalled how the guitarist performed like no one else.

"Jeff Beck was on another planet. He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group and we haven't looked back since," he wrote. "He was one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond. Jeff, you were the greatest, my man. Thank you for everything. RIP."

And a representative for rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires - comprised of Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, and Joe Perry - also honoured their "dear friend".

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of our dear friend and guitar legend Jeff Beck. Jeff's incredible musicianship and passion for guitar has been an inspiration to us all. He was a true innovator and his legacy will live on through his music. Rest in peace, Jeff," they added.