Louise Redknapp announces Greatest Hits album with five new songs

Louise Redknapp is set to release a 'Greatest Hits' album to mark 30 years in music.



The former Eternal star is putting out the 30-track collection on June 2, with five brand new songs, plus nine reimagined classics from her time in the girl group and solo tracks, all produced by studio wizard Steve Anderson.



The 48-year-old singer - who goes by her first name only when releasing music - got to work with Janet Jackson's songwriters Jam and Lewis (Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis) and a bunch of other co-writers on the new tracks.



And she's also recorded a cover of Janet's 90s hit 'Together Again'.



The opening track 'Super Magic' was released in November.



Louise previously insisted her new material is meant to be "really empowering".



She said last year: "At the moment my phone is full of lyrics. The last two or three months, I've got a lot of lyrics down.



"Right now everything I write I want it to be positive and want it to be really empowering, like a moving-forward album."



The '2 Faced' singer - who is hoping to be "gigging a lot" to support her new record - also reflected on her comeback in 2021, which saw some people accuse her of trying to be too sexy in her 'Stretch' music video.



She responded: "I did worry people would think the music video was too sexy, I over worry.



"But I loved coming back so strong, no matter what people thought, whether I should have a leotard on or off, the most important part of our life as artists is to say I'm pleased with that decision and 'Stretch' was that moment for me."



The 'Greatest Hits' album is available for pre-order at louiseofficial.co.uk.







The track listing for the album is:







1. 'Super Magic'



2. 'High Hopes'



3. 'Right Now'



4. 'Feel'



5. 'Hurt'



6. 'Not The Same'



7. 'Lead Me On'



8. 'Stretch'



9. 'Pandoras Kiss'



10. 'Stuck In The Middle With You'



11. 'Beautiful Inside'



12. 'Faced'



13. 'All That Matters'



14. Let’s Go Round Again



15. 'Arms Around The World'



16. 'One Kiss From Heaven'



17. 'Undivided Love'



18. 'Naked'



19. 'In Walked Love'



20. 'Light Of My Life'



21. 'Stay (Reimagined)'



22. 'Just A Step From Heaven (Reimagined)'



23. 'So Good (Reimagined)'



24. 'Light Of My Life (Reimagined)'



25. 'In Walked Love (Reimagined)'



26. 'Naked (Reimagined)'



27. 'Arms Around The World (Reimagined)'



28. 'Let’s Go Round Again (Reimagined)'



29. '2 Faced (Reimagined)'



30. 'Together Again'