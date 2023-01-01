HARD-Fi to headline Stand Up To Cancer at Union Chapel 2023

HARD-Fi are set to headline Stand Up To Cancer at Union Chapel 2023.

The 'Hard to Beat' hitmakers - comprising Richard Archer, Steve Kemp, Kai Stephens and Ross Phillips - reunited last year for their first live shows in eight years, and fans will get the chance to see them in the intimate setting in London on February 6, while also raising cash towards Cancer Research UK and Channel 4's fundraising campaign.

Frontman Richard said in a statement: "Like so many people out there cancer has impacted our lives so much, we've lost dearly loved family members and friends to this shit disease. So we're very happy to be involved with this years event, hopefully we can make a tiny contribution to having cancer f*ck off once and for all - and do that whilst having a great night out."

Support acts come in the form of The Big Pink, Monster Florence, Tom A. Smith and néomí.

Tickets cost £35 +booking fee and are on sale now from www.myticket.co.uk

The Stand Up To Cancer gigs began in 2016, and have seen performances by the likes of Lewis Capaldi, White Lies, Maisie Peters, Laura Mvula, Kodaline, and James Morrison over the years.

HARD-Fi formed in 2003 and had hits with 'Hard to Beat', 'Living for the Weekend' and 'Cash Machine'.

Their 2005 debut album, 'Stars Of CCTV', was nominated for the Mercury Prize.

The record did not reach No.1 on the UK Albums Chart until six months later, in January 2006.

The band's second album, 'Once Upon a Time in the West', shot straight to No. 1 in the first week of its release.