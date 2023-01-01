Dr. Dre lands $250 million deal to sell back catalogue

Dr. Dre has reportedly landed a $250 million (£206 million) deal to sell part of his back catalogue.



According to editors at Variety, sources have confirmed that the Let Me Ride rapper recently signed an agreement with executives at Shamrock Holdings and Universal Music Group.



Dr. Dre, real name Andre Young, is believed to be offering up artist royalties from two of his solo records and his share of royalties from when he was in the rap group N.W.A.



The transaction may also include producer royalties.



Representatives for Dr. Dre, Shamrock Holdings, and Universal Music Group have declined to comment on the report.