Lizzo and Taylor Swift lead nominees for 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Lizzo, Taylor Swift, and Harry Styles are set to dominate the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Officials from iHeartMedia announced the nominees for the upcoming show on Wednesday, with the superstars landing seven nods apiece. Jack Harlow and Drake follow with six nominations each, respectively.

Also competing in the Artist of the Year category are Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, and The Weeknd.

"It's been a great year for music with so many inspiring hits, we can't wait to celebrate these artists and songs at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards," said Tom Poleman, president and chief programming officer for iHeartMedia. "Our annual awards show is one of the best in the industry at celebrating the power of music. This year's show will once again entertain fans with incredible performances and special collaborations, it will be the year's must-see event."

The iHeartRadio Music Awards are set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 27 March.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Song of the Year:

About Damn Time - Lizzo

Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift

As It Was - Harry Styles

Big Energy - Latto

Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends) - Imagine Dragons

First Class - Jack Harlow

Ghost - Justin Bieber

Heat Waves - Glass Animals

INDUSTRY BABY - Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

Woman - Doja Cat

Artist of the Year:

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Drake

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Justin Bieber

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

AJR

Black Eyed Peas

BLACKPINK

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Maneskin

OneRepublic

Parmalee

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Best Collaboration:

Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)- Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Cold Heart- Elton John & Dua Lipa

Half of my hometown- Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney

I Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone ft. Doja Cat

INDUSTRY BABY - Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

One Right Now- Post Malone & The Weeknd

Sweetest Pie - Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

Unholy - Sam Smith & Kim Petras

WAIT FOR U - Future ft. Drake & Tems

You Right - Doja Cat ft. The Weeknd

Best New Pop Artist:

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Jax

Nicky Youre

Steve Lacy

Country Song of the Year:

Buy Dirt - Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan

Half of my hometown - Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney

She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell

The Kind of Love We Make - Luke Combs

Wasted On You - Morgan Wallen

Country Artist of the Year:

Carrie Underwood

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Best New Country Artist:

Bailey Zimmerman

Cody Johnson

Elle King

Elvie Shane

Priscilla Block

Afrobeats Artist of the Year:

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

Wizkid

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

F.N.F. (Let's Go)- Hitkidd & GloRilla

First Class - Jack Harlow

Girls Want Girls - Drake ft. Lil Baby

Super Gremlin - Kodak Black

WAIT FOR U - Future ft. Drake & Tems

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Drake

Future

Kodak Black

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

B-Lovee

GloRilla

Latto

Nardo Wick

SleazyWorld Go

R&B Song of the Year:

BREAK MY SOUL - Beyoncé

Free Mind - Tems

Hrs And Hrs - Muni Long

I Hate U - SZA

Smokin Out The Window - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

R&B Artist of the Year:

Blxst

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Muni Long

SZA

Yung Bleu

Best New R&B Artist:

Blxst

Brent Faiyaz

Muni Long

Steve Lacy

Tems

Alternative Song of the Year:

Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers

EDGING - Blink-182

Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends)- Imagine Dragons

Heat Waves - Glass Animals

Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush

Alternative Artist of the Year:

Imagine Dragons

Maneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

twenty one pilots

Weezer

Best New Artist (Alternative & Rock):

Beach Weather

BoyWithUke

Giovannie and the Hired Guns

Turnstile

Wet Leg

Rock Song of the Year:

Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers

Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne ft. Jeff Beck

Planet Zero - Shinedown

So Called Life - Three Days Grace

Taking Me Back - Jack White

Rock Artist of the Year:

Ghost

Papa Roach

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Shinedown

Three Days Grace

Dance Song of the Year:

Cold Heart - Elton John & Dua Lipa

Escape - KX5, Kaskade, Deadmau5 ft. Hayla

Heaven Takes You Home - Swedish House Mafia & Connie Constance

Hot In It - Tiësto & Charli XCX

I'm Good (Blue) - David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

Dance Artist of the Year:

Anabel Englund

Joel Corry

SOFI TUKKER

Swedish House Mafia

Tiësto

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song Of The Year:

El Incomprendido - Farruko/ Víctor Cárdenas/ DJ Adoni

MAMIII - Becky G & Karol G

Me Porto Bonito - Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone

Moscow Mule - Bad Bunny

PROVENZA - Karol G

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

Farruko

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro