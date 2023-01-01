Lizzo and Taylor Swift lead nominees for 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

- ARTISTS
Lizzo, Taylor Swift, and Harry Styles are set to dominate the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Officials from iHeartMedia announced the nominees for the upcoming show on Wednesday, with the superstars landing seven nods apiece. Jack Harlow and Drake follow with six nominations each, respectively.
Also competing in the Artist of the Year category are Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, and The Weeknd.
"It's been a great year for music with so many inspiring hits, we can't wait to celebrate these artists and songs at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards," said Tom Poleman, president and chief programming officer for iHeartMedia. "Our annual awards show is one of the best in the industry at celebrating the power of music. This year's show will once again entertain fans with incredible performances and special collaborations, it will be the year's must-see event."
The iHeartRadio Music Awards are set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 27 March.
The full list of nominees is as follows:
Song of the Year:
About Damn Time - Lizzo
Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift
As It Was - Harry Styles
Big Energy - Latto
Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends) - Imagine Dragons
First Class - Jack Harlow
Ghost - Justin Bieber
Heat Waves - Glass Animals
INDUSTRY BABY - Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
Woman - Doja Cat
Artist of the Year:
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Drake
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Jack Harlow
Justin Bieber
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
AJR
Black Eyed Peas
BLACKPINK
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Maneskin
OneRepublic
Parmalee
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Best Collaboration:
Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)- Elle King & Miranda Lambert
Cold Heart- Elton John & Dua Lipa
Half of my hometown- Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney
I Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone ft. Doja Cat
INDUSTRY BABY - Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
One Right Now- Post Malone & The Weeknd
Sweetest Pie - Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa
Unholy - Sam Smith & Kim Petras
WAIT FOR U - Future ft. Drake & Tems
You Right - Doja Cat ft. The Weeknd
Best New Pop Artist:
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
Jax
Nicky Youre
Steve Lacy
Country Song of the Year:
Buy Dirt - Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan
Half of my hometown - Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney
She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell
The Kind of Love We Make - Luke Combs
Wasted On You - Morgan Wallen
Country Artist of the Year:
Carrie Underwood
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Best New Country Artist:
Bailey Zimmerman
Cody Johnson
Elle King
Elvie Shane
Priscilla Block
Afrobeats Artist of the Year:
Burna Boy
CKay
Fireboy DML
Tems
Wizkid
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
F.N.F. (Let's Go)- Hitkidd & GloRilla
First Class - Jack Harlow
Girls Want Girls - Drake ft. Lil Baby
Super Gremlin - Kodak Black
WAIT FOR U - Future ft. Drake & Tems
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
Drake
Future
Kodak Black
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Best New Hip-Hop Artist:
B-Lovee
GloRilla
Latto
Nardo Wick
SleazyWorld Go
R&B Song of the Year:
BREAK MY SOUL - Beyoncé
Free Mind - Tems
Hrs And Hrs - Muni Long
I Hate U - SZA
Smokin Out The Window - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
R&B Artist of the Year:
Blxst
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Muni Long
SZA
Yung Bleu
Best New R&B Artist:
Blxst
Brent Faiyaz
Muni Long
Steve Lacy
Tems
Alternative Song of the Year:
Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers
EDGING - Blink-182
Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends)- Imagine Dragons
Heat Waves - Glass Animals
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) - Kate Bush
Alternative Artist of the Year:
Imagine Dragons
Maneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
twenty one pilots
Weezer
Best New Artist (Alternative & Rock):
Beach Weather
BoyWithUke
Giovannie and the Hired Guns
Turnstile
Wet Leg
Rock Song of the Year:
Black Summer - Red Hot Chili Peppers
Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne ft. Jeff Beck
Planet Zero - Shinedown
So Called Life - Three Days Grace
Taking Me Back - Jack White
Rock Artist of the Year:
Ghost
Papa Roach
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Shinedown
Three Days Grace
Dance Song of the Year:
Cold Heart - Elton John & Dua Lipa
Escape - KX5, Kaskade, Deadmau5 ft. Hayla
Heaven Takes You Home - Swedish House Mafia & Connie Constance
Hot In It - Tiësto & Charli XCX
I'm Good (Blue) - David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
Dance Artist of the Year:
Anabel Englund
Joel Corry
SOFI TUKKER
Swedish House Mafia
Tiësto
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song Of The Year:
El Incomprendido - Farruko/ Víctor Cárdenas/ DJ Adoni
MAMIII - Becky G & Karol G
Me Porto Bonito - Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone
Moscow Mule - Bad Bunny
PROVENZA - Karol G
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
Farruko
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro