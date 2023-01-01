The Chainsmokers admit to having threesomes with fans

The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart and Alex Pall have admitted to having threesomes with fans.

During a Wednesday appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the Closer singers recalled having multiple threesomes with fans during their career.

"I think we were both like, 'What the f**k just happened?'" Alex said of the morning after their first escapade. "Because they were never planned, you know what I mean?"

He conceded that it was "weird" but clarified, "I don't think we've ever hooked up with a diehard fan... No one wearing merch or anything."

Alex explained that the pair would mostly have threesomes while in Europe, due to hotels on the continent not always separating beds.

"It's been a long time," he insisted. "And it was also the days when we used to have to share hotel rooms. In Europe, they have the two beds, they don't even split them apart... so it's almost by force that we were forced into these scenarios."

Drew added, "They need to separate the beds, like America does!"

Alex has previously landed in hot water for discussing his sex life, with his then-girlfriend breaking up with him in 2016 after Billboard released a cover story on the duo in which he said, "Even before success, p**sy was number one."