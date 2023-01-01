50 Cent apologises to Megan Thee Stallion for accusing her of 'lying' about Tory Lanez shooting

50 Cent has apologised to Megan Thee Stallion for siding with Tory Lanez after his shooting.



During an appearance on 92.3 The Real, the music mogul discussed rapper Tory Lanez being found guilty of assault after Savage singer Megan Thee Stallion testified in court he had shot her in the foot.



50 Cent issued an apology to Megan for not believing her allegations, explaining her interview with Gayle King in April 2022 - in which she denied having an intimate relationship with Tory - raised his suspicions.



“I want to apologise to Megan Thee Stallion,” 50 Cent began in his interview, via Hollywood Life. “I had said some things… posted… on social media… When Gayle asked if she was intimate with Tory Lanez and she said ‘What? no,’ I was like, ‘Oh no, she’s lying.’”



He continued, “From that, it felt like she was lying, to me… So little things would pop up on the internet and I wouldn’t be supportive of it.”



However, he changed his mind after hearing of the phone call Tory made from jail in which he appeared to admit to his crime - which was played for jurors.



“The only reason I feel I should apologise is when I heard that phone conversation,” 50 Cent recalled. “I’m sure that’s what probably swayed people in the court too.”