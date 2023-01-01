Nick Carter releases tribute song Hurts To Love You to late brother Aaron Carter

Nick Carter has released a tribute song to his late brother Aaron Carter.



On Wednesday, the Backstreet Boys member dropped a solo track titled Hurts To Love You, which he revealed in an accompanying Instagram post was a tribute song to his late brother Aaron.



In his post, Nick, 42, overlaid the song with images of himself and Aaron as children. He captioned it, “We all have someone in our lives that no matter what they do and how bad it hurts you still love them… So I worked it out the best way I know how.”



Aaron was discovered dead in a bathtub in his California home on 5 November 2022 at the age of 34, after struggling with mental illness and drug abuse.



He is survived by Prince, his one-year-old son with fiancée Melanie Martin.



On 18 January, Nick and his sister Angel Conrad, 34, will perform in a charity event in honour of their brother to raise mental health awareness. During the event, Nick intends to sing Hurts To Love You live for the first time.