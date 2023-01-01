Mick Jagger and Gene Simmons pay tribute to late Jeff Beck

Mick Jagger, Gene Simmons, and others have paid tribute to the late Jeff Beck.



After a representative for the English guitarist’s family announced on Wednesday Jeff had died at the age of 78, the musician’s colleagues in the industry wrote tribute posts for him.



According to the representative, the celebrated guitarist passed away the day prior, after "suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis".



“Heartbreaking news to report the late, great Jeff Back has sadly passed. No one played guitar like Jeff,” KISS member Gene Simmons wrote on Twitter after the news of Jeff’s passing broke. “Please get ahold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness. RIP.”



Mick Jagger added, “With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much.”



Rolling Stones member Ronnie Wood, who also played with The Jeff Beck Group, opened up about his nostalgia for touring with Jeff in a Twitter tribute post.



“Now Jeff has gone, I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and I’m going to dearly miss him. I’m sending much sympathy to Sandra, his family, and all who loved him,” Ronnie wrote. “I want to thank him for all our early days together in Jeff Beck Group, conquering America.”



In a separate tweet, he continued, “Musically, we were breaking all the rules, it was fantastic, groundbreaking rock n roll! Listen to the incredible track Plynth in his honour.



“Jeff, I will always love you. God bless.”