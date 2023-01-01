Legendary guitarist Jeff Beck dies

Grammy Award-winning rock guitarist Jeff Beck has died.

On Wednesday, a representative for the English musician's family announced via social media that he had passed away "suddenly" after contracting bacterial meningitis. He was 78.

"On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck's passing," they wrote. "After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."

Beck rose to prominence with influential group The Yardbirds and was involved in making 1966's Roger the Engineer. He later formed the Jeff Beck Group and also recorded several albums as a solo artist.

Over the course of his career, Beck won eight Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The Yardbirds in 1992 and on his own in 2009.