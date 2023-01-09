'It's like a time warp here': Self Esteem slams trolls calling her fat after US TV debut

Self Esteem has hit out at the trolls who fat-shamed her after her debut performance on TV in the US.

The 'How Can I Help You' star - who has struggled with disordered eating "her whole life" - performed on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' on Monday (09.01.23), and she's called out the country for being backward in terms of "cultural societal expectations of femininity."

She began a Twitter rant: “American people are calling me fat on the internet.

“Which is whatever but I really do feel like it’s a time warp here [in the US] in terms of cultural societal expectations of femininity.

“I’ve struggled with disordered eating my whole life and I cba to feel s***e anymore about a body that is currently working perfectly well. (sic)"

The 36-year-old songwriter - whose real name is Rebecca Lucy Taylor - insisted her looks should have no bearing on her talent.

Self Esteem added: “I am no less talented or excellent because I’m heavier than a Hadid etc. I may gain or lose weight but jfc I dream of a day where it isn’t a talking point.

“The thing is, it’s not hard to get really thin. It just makes life something a lot less lovely. My inner wiring certainly sees my reflection as something that needs ‘sorting’ but then I remember the lovely vs less lovely toss up and get on with my day. (sic)"

The Mercury Prize-nominated star previously revealed how when she was in the indie group Slow Club, the "skinnier" she was, the more work they'd get.

She said: “It was a depressing reality that in my old band [Slow Club] the skinnier I was, the more opportunities we’d get.

“With Self Esteem, I have full creative control, and it’s been important to me to celebrate my body: it’s not plus size; it’s not small; it may go up or down a stone. It’s a healthy size 14 and, for some reason, that feels radical.”