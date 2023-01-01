'I've definitely been inspired': The Weeknd has been in the studio

The Weeknd is working on new music.

The 'Creepin' singer has been keeping busy in the studio ahead of the second leg of his 'After Hours til Dawn' global stadium tour, which will see the star perform across Europe and Latin America from June to October.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said: “I’ve definitely been inspired.

“I’ve been in the studio.”

The Grammy winner - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - just released 'Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength'), the soundtrack to 'Avatar: The Way Of Water', and he spilled that it took several rewrites to "perfect" the song based on feedback from director James Cameron.

He said: “The best part about writing the song was getting notes from James [Cameron] and making sure that all the lyrics and the tones fit the themes of the film.

“I think I rewrote the song maybe six times to make sure it was perfect.”

The 'Bleeding Lights' hitmaker admitted he would be "grateful" if the soundtrack gets nominated for an Academy Award.

The Weeknd has previously had huge success with his film work - winning a Grammy and an Oscar nomination for his 2014 tune 'Earned It' from the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' soundtrack.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' features the original film score by the late great James Horner and new work by Simon Franglen, who took over the project after the composer's death in a plane crash in 2015.