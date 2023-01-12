Sam Smith and Kim Petras to perform Unholy at the BRITs

Sam Smith and Kim Petras are reportedly set to perform at the BRIT Awards 2023 with Mastercard.



The pop star is said to be planning an epic set and has invited their 'Unholy' duet partner to perform the mega-hit with them at The O2 in London on February 11.



A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “It has been a tricky few years for Sam but a big performance at the BRITs cements an incredible reinvention and ushers in a new era of success.



"They want to deliver really impressive staging to wow fans so work is well underway.



“Sam’s new album 'Gloria' is being released at the end of this month so there will be new music which could be weaved into the performance.



“But Sam is bringing their pal Kim along so 'Unholy' will definitely be sung.”



Sam's upcoming LP 'Gloria' is set to feature Ed Sheeran, Jessie Reyez and Koffee.



Nominations for the glitzy music bash will be announced from 4pm on Thursday (12.01.23).



The BRITs gig news comes after Kim teased the pair are looking to make a follow-up to 'Unholy'.



Sam and Kim stormed the charts with the record-breaking tune last this year, and they plan to continue their collaborative relationship.



The 30-year-old star said: “I definitely am talking to Sam right now about having a song on my album that’s coming up.



“I would just love to keep collaborating because it’s really rare that you find artists that you’re on the same page with, who you write well with and who you want to be in the studio with.



“I really feel like we were meant to meet and we just have such a connection - like lost sisters from a past life. The song has been such a blessing which has brought me so much joy.



“I hear it at McDonald’s and every Uber I get into, it’s so wild.”



'Unholy' made them the first non-binary and transgender artists to sit atop the Billboard 100.