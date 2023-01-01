Sugababes and The 1975 set for BRITs Week gigs

Sugababes and The 1975 complete the line-up for BRITs Week presented by Mastercard for War Child.



The reunited 'Overload' hitmakers - comprising original members Keisha Buchanan, Mutya Buena and Siobhan Donaghy - will play an intimate gig at The Garage in London on February 8 in aid of the charity that supports children living in war-torn countries.



Indie pop group The 1975 will play Manchester's Gorilla on February 1, giving fans of the 'I'm In Love With You' group a rare opportunity to catch the band in an intimate venue following their arena run.



The War Child pre-sale begins at 9am on January 12 for those subscribed before midnight on January 11.



The general sale begins 9am on January 13 via britsweekwarchild.co.uk.



Rina Sawayama is headlining Lafayette on February 10, Olly Alexander's Years and Years will bring the fun to HERE at Outernet on February 2, and Mercury Prize-nominated Kojey Radical plays XOYO on February 3



The Hunna kicks things off at Lafayette on January 29.



Other artists performing across the city include, Metronomy, Beabadoobee, The Snuts, easy life, Sea Girls, Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls and Bob Vylan.



Austen Cruickshank, Senior Live Music Manager at War Child, commented: "We are thrilled to be working with BPI, AEG and Mastercard once again on another BRITs Week series. The 2023 shows feel particularly special for us as we also celebrate our 30th anniversary as a charity and look back on everything we have been able to do for children affected by conflict around the world, thanks to the unwavering energy and passion of the music industry. With conflict rates on the rise, and more children at risk, our work as a charity is truly never more needed so we are excited to bring this amazing roster of talent to some incredible venues across London and the UK, to create more unforgettable music moments and raise much needed funds to support our work now, and for the future."







The BRITs Week line-up:



January 29 - Raw Power Management Presents The Hunna - Lafayette, London



February 1 - Metronomy - HERE at Outernet, London



February 1 - The 1975 - Gorilla, Manchester



February 2 - Years Years - HERE at Outernet, London



February 3 - Beabadoobee - Lafayette, London



February 3 - Kojey Radical - XOYO, London



February 4 - Cavetown - Omeara, London



February 5 - The Snuts - Stereo, Glasgow



February 7 - easy life - Trinity Centre, Bristol



February 7 - Sea Girls - 100 Club, London



February 8 - Sugababes - The Garage, London



February 9 - Xtra Mile Recordings 20th Anniversary with Frank Turner + The Sleeping Souls - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London



February 10 - Rina Sawayama - Lafayette, London



February 10 - Bob Vylan - Omeara, London