Fall Out Boy send seashells to fans including Oli Sykes as they tease new album

Fall Out Boy have sent seashells to fans including Oli Sykes to tease their new album.

The Bring Me The Horizon frontman is among those who have received a seashell at their home sent by the 'Sugar We're Going Down' hitmakers as they continue the cryptic campaign.

Sharing a picture of his package from the pop punk megastars, he wrote on Instagram: "Wtf what is this [and] why is it at my house".

The shell had "1 of 13" written in the middle, while there was an accompanying letter on headed paper which read: "A Homeboy's Life".

Dated January 19, 2023, it also included the message "Love from the otherside", and is signed off with the initials of the band members and the group's name.

Last week, the band - made up of Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, Joe Trohman and Andy Hurley - continued to tease the follow-up to 2018's 'M A N I A' with a letter to fans promising "more than a gold watch" in the pipeline.

In an email sent to fans entitled 'A Homeboy's Life', they cryptically pondered: "Here we are finishing another spin around the sun, a cosmic twirl. Still trying to get free of everything we're supposed to be.

"But before the champagnes gone warm and flat, Glitter to dust, squinted eyes at the new year sun: Let's prime the engine and take it out for another magic trip.

"We spent the last year jamming ideas in a tiny room [and] can't wait to share them with you."

The band hinted that fans won't have too long to wait, and thanked them "for always sticking around".

Back in November, the 'Centuries' rockers took out an advert in the Chicago Tribute newspaper teasing their upcoming - as yet unannounced - eighth album.

The ad was on a black background and read "FOB 8" followed by the words: "If you build it, they will come".