Bad Bunny and Frank Ocean to perform at Coachella 2023

Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, and other stars have been listed in the 2023 Coachella lineup.



On Tuesday, The Coachella Music and Arts Festival announced its 2023 lineup.



In a post on their Instagram, festival organisers revealed Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, BLACKPINK, and Calvin Harris would be headlining the event.



Puerto Rican singer and rapper Bad Bunny has been booked to play on 14 and 21 April, supported by Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Pusha T, The Chemical Brothers, Wet Leg, YUNGBLUD, Blondie, and others.



BLACKPINK has been booked to play on 15 and 22 April, supported by ROSALIA, The Kid Laroi, Sofi Tukker, Bakar, Charli XCX, Labrinth, Chromeo, and others.



Frank Ocean has been booked to play on 16 and 23 April, supported by Bjork, Kali Uchis, Latto, Camelphat, Porter Robinson, Willow, A Boogie, GloRilla, Dominic Fike, and others.



Due to the postponement and subsequent cancellation of the planned 2020 event, Coachella 2022 marks the first time the festival took a break between years.



Following that, AEG implemented a series of layoffs, furloughs, decreased hours, and compensation reduction.



Coachella was subsequently rescheduled for April 2021, only to be cancelled again at the beginning of that year owing to continued coronavirus fears.



This year's event will be held at its usual location - the Empire Polo Ground in Indio, California.