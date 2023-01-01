NEWS Cheryl turning to Khloé Kardashian for advice for next baby Newsdesk Share with :





Cheryl has reportedly turned to Khloé Kardashian for advice and support as she looks for a sperm donor to give 5 year old son Bear a baby brother or sister. Khloé has been said to have been looking at fertility options also, to give her 4 year old daughter True a sibling.



In 2020, the ‘Let You’ singer shared that she was looking for a donor: “If time was on my side and I was in my twenties, yeah, I would wait and consider more options, or wait for somebody I felt was right, but… you could meet somebody and for that year it feels incredible, but there is never a guarantee because there are so many variables that can happen. Life is a funny old game.”



A source told Closer Magazine: “Cheryl trusts Khloé implicitly and knows she has access to some of the best fertility doctors in the world in Los Angeles, so Khloé’s recommended some top experts, and the pair lean on each other for support and advice.



“They’ll FaceTime to chat about everything from what scares them most and all their concerns about doing it solo, to empowering each other and dreaming of watching True and Bear doting on their little brother or sister.”



“They’ve made a pact to do it together which has given Cheryl a lot of comfort and made her feel less alone – especially given how daunting the process is without a partner by her side – and Khloé’s given her the motivation to start the ball rolling.”



The pair met at a Kanye West concert in Last Vegas in 2013, as Khloé celebrated Kim’s birthday.



In 2017, Khloé wrote on Twitter: “She is truly one of the sweetest women I have met in a long time. She touched my heart! She's a true doll. Gorgeous and kind.”



It comes after the Geordie singer is set to star as ‘Jenny’ in her West End debut of ‘2:22 A Ghost Story’ next week.

