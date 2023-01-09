Meek Mill issues apology for backlash over music video filmed in Ghana's presidential home

Meek Mill has apologised after causing a backlash for filming a music video at Ghana's presidential home.

The US rapper - whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams - released the visual for the promo and came under fire, along with the country's government, for showing aerial shots of President Nana Akufo-Addo's residence, Jubilee House, with many believing it poses as a risk to his safety.

The hip-hop star insisted he never meant any "disrespect".

He tweeted on Monday (09.01.23): "To the people of Ghana no video I drop is ever meant to disrespect the people of Ghana …. The fastest way to make connection is thru music and I wanted to do that with displaying art … im in my 30’s from America and didn’t know much about the lifestyle here (sic)"

The 'Levels rapper explained that his intention with the video was to "make the connection between black people in America and Africa" - and he vowed to "push" to do just that.

Meek added: "My apologies to the people if any disrespect! We still gonna push to make the connection between black people in America and Africa … what I’m trying to do is more than a video and you should see coming soon! My apologies to the office also!"

The apology for the video comes after the music star posted bail for 20 women so they could spend Christmas with their families.

The 35-year-old rap star lent his support to the women last month, explaining that no-one should have to spend Christmas in jail "simply because they can’t afford bail."

He said in a statement: "For families impacted by the criminal justice system, the holidays can be an extremely challenging time.

"No one should have to spend the holidays in jail simply because they can’t afford bail, and no child should be without their parents during this time if we can do something about it. I’m grateful for the opportunity to help these women be with their families and loved ones during this special time of year."

Meek's gesture was also explained in an Instagram post on the page of his non-profit REFORM Alliance.

The post read: "The women, who were unable to afford bail, will now be able to spend the holiday season with their families and loved ones. Five women were released today and will be reunited with their families, with the goal of 15 more women being released in the coming week. The women will also each receive a gift card to purchase groceries or gifts for the holidays."