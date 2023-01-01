Ellie Goulding delays release of upcoming album

Ellie Goulding has delayed the release of her upcoming album Higher Than Heaven.

The Burn singer announced on Twitter on Monday night that her fifth studio album would no longer be released on 3 February due to some "exciting" secret developments.

"To my incredible fans - I’m sorry to announce that we’re delaying the release of Higher Than Heaven to March 24," she began her thread. "I know you’ve all been so patient with me but we’ve had some exciting opportunities appear behind the scenes which I cannot wait to share with you in due course.

"In the meantime as a thank you for your patience, Im excited to confirm that my new single is called Like A Saviour. It’s coming soon, we’ve shot the video and it’s one of my favourite videos I’ve ever done (sic)."

The British singer gave fans a first-look teaser at the Like A Saviour music video and revealed she "shot something really exciting" at the weekend that will be unveiled closer to the album's release date.

"Thank you all so much for sticking by me. I can’t wait to finally share this record with you all on March 24 and I hope you love it as much as I do. Sending you love & warmth as always, Ellie," she concluded the message.

Despite the delay, Ellie confirmed that she will still perform at KOKO in London on 7 and 8 February.