Britney Spears denies attending Cade Hudson's birthday party

Britney Spears has denied attending her agent Cade Hudson's birthday party over the weekend.

Editors at TMZ reported that longtime pals Britney and Paris Hilton reunited for Cade's 36th birthday party at The Park Santa Monica in California on Saturday and were "together all night" at the bash.

The socialite also posted a series of snaps of her and Cade with celebrities on Instagram, including one with Britney, leading many to believe the photo was taken at the party.

However, the 41-year-old shutdown claims she was in attendance via Instagram on Monday, insisting it was a throwback snap.

"Also have no idea about these pics of me from a birthday party ... I haven't been to a bday party in forever !!! And as for the pics, those have to be from years ago !!!" she wrote in a caption beside her dancing in a skimpy Coca-Cola-branded outfit.

After Paris shared the photo, many of Britney's fans claimed the Toxic singer had been Photoshopped into the image.

In response, the DJ commented, "To all of those asking. Some of these photos were taken on an iPhone so they ended up being blurry. So they used this app called Remini to make it look unblurry and sometimes the Ai distorts images. Didn't want to even dignify this with a response... But some of these conspiracy theories are absolutely ridiculous."