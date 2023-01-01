NEWS Nelly Furtado performs first show in 5 years Newsdesk Share with :





Nelly Furtado performs first show in 5 years at Beyond the Valley festival in Australia and joins Dom Dolla on stage to sing first ever live performance of trending tik-tok sound ' say it right’.



For Beyond The Valley’s eighth consecutive New Years event over 30,000 patrons were treated to an exclusive and unforgettable new years eve performance from global pop star Nelly Furtado, playing live for the first time in over five years.



The Grammy Award winner took to The Valley stage, centering in one of the world's largest natural amphitheatres, to sing some of her biggest hit songs of the 00’s including ‘Promiscuous’, ‘Say It Right’, ‘Maneater’ and ‘I’m Like A Bird’ just before highly-acclaimed Australian producer Dom Dolla brought in the new year at the stroke of midnight.



Festival-goers were also surprised with another world first moment, with Nelly Furtado joining Dom Dolla on stage during his set. The headlining artists combined to perform for the first time the acclaimed TikTok edit of Nelly Furtardo’s ‘Say It Right’, mixed with Bicep’s track ‘Glue’—which has been streamed over 4.4 million times.



The comeback of Nelly Furtado is officially here.



BICEP also performed at the festival which took place in Barunah Plains, alongside Denzel Curry, Diplo, Honey Dijon, Kaytranada, Bicep, Aitch, Yeat, Flight Facilities, Lime Cordiale, Patrick Topping, Charlotte De Witte & many more.



