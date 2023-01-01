Jesy Nelson in talks with major record label

Jesy Nelson is reportedly in talks to sign with a major record label.



The former Little Mix star - who quit the chart-topping girl group in 2020 due to the toll being in the band took on her mental health - parted ways with Polydor last summer to embark on a new direction with her music after releasing her debut single, 'Boyz', the music video for which led to accusations of blackfishing.



And now, it's been reported that she's being eyed by Warner Music for a new deal.



A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “It has been a tumultuous few months for Jesy but she is working hard to come back with a bang.



“She has had meetings with labels, including Warner, about the possibility of signing a new deal.



“Jesy will be releasing 'Cried Out' as an independent artist and the labels will be keeping a close eye on the reaction to the song.



“After being so unhappy, Jesy is really enjoying being independent.



“But she has made it clear that if someone offers her the right deal, she will take it.



“She has been in talks with Warner for some time but it all depends on whether they can carve up a deal which suits them both.



“Those around Jesy think she would have a great future at Warner but nothing is set in stone.”



Fans will get their first taste of what's to come when the 31-year-old singer releases her new single 'Cried Out', which she recently filmed a music video for.



The label talks come after Jesy revealed to fans she has built a studio at her Essex pad and will DIY her next project.



Showing the room in her house she's transforming with all of the equipment in boxes on the floor, she said on her Instagram Story: “For my next project, I am going to turn a room into a studio. I am very excited.



"I have ordered the equipment. I am going to learn how to record myself and learn how to do all that s***.”