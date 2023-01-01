NEWS Mo Gilligan returns to host The BRIT Awards 2023 Newsdesk Share with :





The BRIT Awards 2023 with Mastercard today confirm the return of Mo Gilligan as host, after a triumphant stint last year at the helm of the biggest night in British music.



A surefire hit with viewers at the 2022 ceremony, Mo will be back to seamlessly take those watching from home and those in the room through the awards presentations and live performances, with his inimitable humour and panache.



Mo said: “Hosting the BRITs last year was one of the most phenomenal moments of my life. I’ve been so honoured to get to know the incredible team behind the biggest night in music and so proud to bring our amazing audiences even closer to their favourite artists. I promise you, we’re going to go even bigger this year… Let's go!”



2023 BRIT Awards Chair and Managing Director and President of Promotions at Atlantic Records (part of Warner Music UK) Damian Christian added: “Making sure we got Mo back to host this year’s awards was a huge priority for us. He is one of the biggest names in UK entertainment right now and he did an amazing job hosting his first BRITs last year. We’re looking forward to working with him and watching as he brings his unique humour and style to our stage and screens once again.”



With his high-energy style and stunning physicality, triple BAFTA winner Mo Gilligan is one of the UK’s biggest comedy stars. Named “The Funniest Man in Britain” by The Times, Mo’s debut Coupla Cans stand up tour was a total sell out, including a huge two week residency in London’s West End. The show went on to be recorded as his debut Netflix Original Momentum, which was globally released in 190 countries. In 2021, he went back on tour with There’s Mo to Life which achieved another total sell out run including a remarkable 10 dates at the Hammersmith Apollo and a history making O2 Arena show. In 2022 he released his second highly anticipated Netflix Special of the smash hit live show to great critical acclaim. Mo fronts his own multi award winning entertainment format The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan, which saw him win his first BAFTA for Best Entertainment Performance in 2020 followed by his second for Best Comedy Entertainment Programme in 2022. Mo is also a judge on The Masked Singer (Saturday nights on ITV1 and ITVX) and hosts the UK version of Jimmy Fallon’s That’s My Jam for BBC One.



Nominations for the 2023 BRIT Awards will be announced this coming Thursday, via an exclusive live stream on the official BRITs channels, hosted by TV and Radio broadcaster Vick Hope along radio host and alternative music champion Jack Saunders, starting from 4pm GMT. Vick and Jack have also enlisted the help of a team of celebrities to help announce this year’s key categories. Olympian Tom Daley, YouTube’s Yung Filly, Euro 2022 winner Jill Scott and Gogglebox’s Joe and George Baggs are just some of the names entrusted to reveal this year’s nominations across their own social channels. The celebrities have been handed locked BRITs boxes to keep safe before revealing their categories on the day of the live stream. You can follow their progress with @BRITs across the next week.



The BRIT Awards 2023 with Mastercard will take place on Saturday 11th February - the first time the show will be held on a Saturday in its history - and will broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX - from The O2 arena.

