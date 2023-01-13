Miley Cyrus strips off in the shower to tease new single Flowers

Miley Cyrus has stripped off in the shower to tease her new single 'Flowers'.

The 30-year-old pop star belted out the chorus for her upcoming track - which will be released on Friday (13.01.23) - naked under the water in a video shared with her Instagram followers this week.

In the sultry a cappella video, she sings: "I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand/ Talk to myself for hours, yeah, some things you don’t understand.

"But I can take myself dancing, yeah/ I can hold my own hand/ Yeah, I can love me better than you can."

In the video, she can be seen with her back turned to the camera as she washes her hair and belts out the track.

The song will serve as the lead single from her upcoming eighth studio album 'Endless Summer Vacation', which is due to be released on March 10.

The new record will be her first since 2020's 'Plastic Hearts', while there is some speculation 'Flowers' is about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, given that it will be released on his 33rd birthday.

The couple met on the set of their film 'The Last Song' and got engaged in May 2012 before splitting the following year.

They got back together in 2016 and married in 2018 but the marriage later crumbled and their divorce was finalised in January 2020.

She was previously rumoured to have written about their doomed relationship in a track called 'WTF Do I Know' which featured on 'Plastic Hearts'.

The song featured the lyrics: "What the f*** do I know? I'm alone / 'Cause I couldn't be somebody's hero / You want an apology? Not from me / Had to leave you in your own misery / So tell me, baby, am I wrong that I moved on and I / And I don't even miss you? / Thought that it'd be you until I die / But I let go, what the f*** do I know?"