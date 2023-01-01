NEWS Lewis Capaldi: 'Not one person has slid into my DM's in a romantic way. I feel cheated!' Newsdesk Share with :





Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson launched his new show, Hits UK with Sam Thompson, on Hits Radio – and his first guest was celebrity chum Lewis Capaldi.



The pair discussed Christmas (with Sam revealing he had ‘ruined’ his family dinner when he burnt the potatoes), why Lewis has upgraded from a tour bus to a star bus (clue – the star bus has a double bed in it) and who is responsible for his latest single ‘Pointless’ not making it to Christmas Number One.



Sam and Lewis sparked up their bromance last year when the singer headlined the Birmingham Hits Live show and dared Sam to dance topless at the front of stage during his set. And love and romance also came up in their chat on air, as both revealed they only became famous hoping it would lead to more love action.



Sam confessed to only joining the Made in Chelsea cast when he was 20 in order to get a date – an assumption that backfired when it turned out that he got even less action – and Lewis revealed he had a very similar idea:



‘I swear to God I had the same thought as you,’ he admitted. ‘First of all, when I was younger - and I’ve never been the most classically good-looking man - I used to get told if you play music girls will like you. So, I basically learned how to play guitar, shaped my whole personality around the fact that I could play music, got famous and I’m like here we go! I wonder what Victoria’s Secret model I’m going to have on my arm, what beautiful, intelligent, incredibly famous musician or actress I’m going to attract, and I can honestly say not one person has slid into my DMs in a romantic way. I feel like I’ve been cheated.’



