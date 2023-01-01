Lizzo believes cancel culture is 'appropriation'

Lizzo believes that "cancel culture is appropriation".

The About Damn Time singer took to Twitter on Sunday and shared her view that cancel culture - where a person is ostracised or "cancelled" due to unacceptable behaviour or opinions - has been misappropriated from its beginnings in marginalised communities.

"This may be a random time to say this but it's on my heart.. cancel culture is appropriation," she tweeted. "There was real outrage from truly marginalized people and now it's become trendy, misused and misdirected."

The 34-year-old told her followers she felt cancel culture in its current usage is stealing focus from serious issues.

"I hope we can phase out of this & focus our outrage on the real problems," she added.

Lizzo faced backlash last year when her song Grrrls featured an ableist slur against people with cerebral palsy. The singer subsequently apologised and replaced the lyric.

"Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language. As a fat black woman in America, I've had many hurtful words used against me so I understand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally)," she wrote at the time.

"I'm proud to say there's a new version of girls with a lyric change. This is the result of me listening and taking action. As an influential artist I'm dedicated to being part of the challenge change I've been waiting to see in the world."