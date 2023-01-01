NEWS Gabrielle Aplin eyes highest new entry with Phosphorescent as Taylor Swift’s Midnights heads for fifth week at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





English singer-songwriter Gabrielle Aplin is zooming towards this week’s highest new entry on the Official Albums Chart with her fourth record Phosphorescent.



Starting out the week in the Top 5 (Number 4), Phosphorescent would be Gabrielle’s second UK Top 10 album, joining her debut record English Rain which peaked at Number 2 in 2013.



The indie-pop musician – who earned a Number 1 single with her cover of Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s The Power of Love in 2012 – has also previously scored a Top 40 album with 2015’s Light Up The Dark (14) and independently-released 2020 record Dear Happy (24).



Meanwhile, Taylor Swift seems pretty comfortable at Number 1 in the UK, as Midnights heads for its fifth week at the top of the Official Albums Chart, while SZA also holds steady at Number 2 midweek with SOS.



With a career spanning six decades, rock icon Iggy Pop could secure his second UK Top 10 album with his 19th LP Every Loser (9); 2016’s Post Pop Depression peaked at Number 5.



Former chart-topping albums from Sam Fender and The 1975 could climb this week, with Seventeen Going Under currently up to Number 22, while Being Funny In A Foreign Language could jump to Number 24.



Finally, former The Maccabees frontman Orlando Weeks’ original soundtrack to his debut book The Gritterman could become his first solo Top 40 album (36). The Gritterman novel was originally published in 2017.

