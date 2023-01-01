Emily Ratajkowski calls out Ellen DeGeneres over resurfaced interview with Taylor Swift

Emily Ratajkowski has blasted an old Ellen DeGeneres interview in which the host made a game about Taylor Swift's dating life.



During Taylor's 2012 appearance on the talk show, Ellen introduced a game in which she displayed pictures of the singer with male celebrities such as Zac Efron and Joe Jonas and asked Taylor to ring a bell if she had dated them.



The Shake It Off star, who looked visibly uncomfortable, told Ellen didn't want to do it and refused to ring the bell for any photo, and eventually, she exclaimed, "Stop it, stop it, stop it! This makes me feel so bad about myself."



The clip recently resurfaced on TikTok, and Emily made her feelings about the footage crystal clear in the comments.



"This is so f**ked up," the Gone Girl star wrote. "She's literally begging her to stop."



The TikTok video also featured an interview Taylor gave to Apple Music's Zane Lowe in 2019 in which she seemingly references the uncomfortable game with Ellen.



"When I was like 23, people were just kind of reducing me to - kind of making slideshows of my dating life and putting people in there that I'd sat next to at a party once and deciding that my songwriting was like a trick rather than a skill and a craft," she told him. "It's a way to take a woman who is doing her job and succeeding at doing her job and making things, and it's, in a way, it's figuring out how to completely minimise that skill."



In the caption of the TikTok clip, the writer added, "In this interview she’s 100% describing being on the Ellen show."