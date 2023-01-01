Radiohead to 'start looking at ideas' in 2023

Radiohead are planning to return in 2023, according to drummer Phil Selway.

The group hasn't toured since 2018 and their last release was a 2021 triple album celebrating two decades since the release of their records 'Kid A' and 'Amnesiac' along with a compilation of B-sides titled ' ‘Kid Amnesiae' - however, Phil has now revealed the bandmates are aiming to get together soon to discuss ideas for their next project.

He told Spin: "We’ve been very focused on the whole ‘Kid A’/’Amnesiac’ thing, and I think that’s coming to its natural conclusion, going back through the reissue and [creating] the game scenario around that.

"We’re going to get together at the start of [2023], and I’m sure we’re going to start looking at other ideas for what comes next."

He went on to suggest their next move could be a project focused around celebrating their 2003 record 'Hail to the Thief', teasing: "It’s a long time since that record, isn’t it?”

Radiohead's last studio album was 2016's 'A Moon Shaped Pool' and since then frontman Thom Yorke and guitarist/keyboardist Jonny Greenwood have been focusing on recording and touring with their new band The Smile.

Phil comments come after the band's guitarist Ed O’Brien previously insisted Radiohead's future is still up in the air.

He told ’The Line-Up' podcast: "It might happen, but the other thing is … it might not. And does that matter?

“There’s no Radiohead at the moment. There’s a truth to what we do, so we’re not going to be one of those bands that gets together for the big payday.

"The thing with Radiohead, we could do something in a couple years. We might not. But I think what it has to be, it has to be five people going, ‘I really want to do this again with you.’ And I think at the moment, because we’ve done it for so long, we’re all reaching out and having different experiences. And that should be allowed, and that should be encouraged.”