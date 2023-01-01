Olivia Rodrigo excitedly 'working on so many new songs'

Olivia Rodrigo has been hard at work on "so many new songs".

The 'good 4 u' hitmaker took to her Instagram Stories to share a clip of her and producer Dan Nigro head-banging along to a piano piece in the studio over the weekend.

She captioned the clip: “Working on so many new songs I’m excited to show u.

“Thank u for everything.”

The 19-year-old singer recently teased she's "so excited" for all the new music "that 2023 will bring".

Speaking to her supporters in a recorded message that was sent to her top listeners on Spotify, to coincide with this year's Spotify Wrapped, she said: "I just wanted to say thank you so much for listening to my music this year.

"I really, truly couldn’t be more grateful and I am so excited for next year, and all of the new things and new music that 2023 will bring."

Olivia became the first female artist to have three solo songs on a single album reach a billion streams on the streaming platform.

She made history after her third hit record from 'SOUR', 'deja vu', exceeded the one-billion mark and 'drivers license' and 'good 4 u' also crossed the milestone.

Producer Dan also shared a studio snap of the pair on his Instagram Story in August, confirming a previous report that they are hard at work on the follow-up to 'SOUR'.

After the whirlwind success of her record-breaking debut LP, the singer reunited with the studio wizard behind all but one of the 11 tracks on the chart-topping 2021 record.

A source said at the time: “Olivia’s debut was one of the biggest in years. She really did something special when she was in the studio with Dan. She wants the follow-up to evolve her sound so it isn’t exactly the same.

"But she feels like she and Dan are a dream team when they get in the studio, so she is hoping they can make more magic together.

“Olivia had a few weeks off after the tour finished but she is champing at the bit to make headway on the second album.

“The last 18 months have been a complete whirlwind and while there is no rush to get new music out, she doesn’t want to leave it too long.”