Lizzo wants to accompany Adele on the flute 'as she is that kind of artist'

Lizzo has expressed her desire to accompany Adele on the flute.

While speaking to the Sunday Mirror for an interview published on 7 January, the About Damn Time singer discussed her friendship with Adele and possible future collaboration.

Adele reached out to Lizzo when she first began her rise to fame, understanding Lizzo's journey would be different from her own due to the age of social media.

“When she first came out the culture was so different, and especially with social media,” Lizzo explained. “Adele called me and was like, ‘Lizzo, how do you f*****g do it? Are you okay? Do you want to come over and drink some wine? Do you want to talk?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah…’”

She continued, “Adele saw me literally in a different font… It was really sweet.”

When asked whether a collaboration was on the cards, the singer added if so, it may not be a traditional duet.

“We’ve never talked about that. You know, what I’d do with Adele is play the flute,” she remarked. “I’d play flute as she is that kind of artist.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she discussed Adele pausing one of her Las Vegas residency performances to shout out the HBO Max documentary Love, Lizzo.

“Shouting out my documentary the other day… she didn’t have to. She texted to say, ‘I f**king hate documentaries unless you’re Tina Turner or The Beatles, but this is so f**king good,’” Lizzo recalled. “And I was like, ‘Thank you.’”