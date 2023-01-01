Paris Hilton addresses 'absolutely ridiculous' rumours surrounding Britney Spears photo

Paris Hilton has dismissed conspiracy theories surrounding a photo featuring Britney Spears.

After sharing a photo of herself and Britney Spears at Cade Hudson’s birthday party on Instagram on Friday, the socialite and model addressed commenters who theorised the Hold Me Closer singer’s presence at the event was faked.

One of the photos, with Paris, Britney in the middle, and Cade, sparked a flurry of comments claiming Spears had been digitally altered into the image.

While some users simply replied to the Friday post, “That is not Britney,” others pointed out that “half the necklace chains are missing in the photo”, questioned “what’s wrong with her fingers?”, or dubbed the image “AI Britney”.

On Saturday, Paris entered the comments section to shut down fan chatter about the picture.

“To all of those asking. Some of these photos were taken on an iPhone so they ended up being blurry. So they used this app called Remini to make it look unblurry and sometimes the Ai distorts images,” she wrote. “Didn’t want to even dignify this with a response… But some of these conspiracy theories are absolutely ridiculous.”