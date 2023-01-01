NEWS

SZA addresses Taylor Swift feud rumour

SZA has addressed reports suggesting she is feuding with Taylor Swift.

After the singers both dropped albums in 2022 - SZA with SOS and Taylor with Midnights - reports arose that the battle for the top spots on the charts may be sparking arguments between the pair behind the scenes.

However, SZA - real name Solána Rowe - has dismissed rumours of a fight via a Twitter message.

"Uhh I feel silly that I even have to say this but i see supporters arguing and I hate that," she wrote. "I don't have beef w ANYONE especially not Taylor lmao I genuinely loved her album and the writing! Everyone's jus tryna do their BEST as we all should (sic). LOVE TO EVERYONE."

Taylor has not yet responded to SZA's post.

