Jessie J calls out 'comments about pregnancy' after sharing baby news

Jessie J has called out people making "comments on videos about pregnancy" shortly after announcing her baby news.

On Friday, the Bang Bang singer revealed that she is expecting by sharing a video montage that included images of a positive pregnancy test, ultrasound videos, photos of her growing baby bump, as well as snaps showing her experiencing morning sickness.

"I am so happy and terrified to finally share this," she wrote in the caption. "Please be gentle with me. Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate-covered pickle with no questions asked."

Yet on Saturday, Jessie returned to the platform to address negative comments from users.

"It's very interesting observing how women are with each other. Let me just say this. Pregnancy is the most relatable but UNIQUE journey. We all feel it and experience and deal with it OUR own way. Telling someone how they feel or what to feel is just not the way to do it," the 34-year-old argued. "Everybody is different. Literally. And every story and journey is different. Pregnancy is not a competition. Pregnancy is not (about) who is doing it better or right because not one way works for everyone. I can only speak on the first trimester fully and I believe that however s**t or amazing or awful or scary or joyful it is. Gratitude is always there as a given. But are allowed to feel. We are allowed to do it however WE want. We got this."

Jessie's pregnancy announcement comes 14 months after she shared that she had suffered a miscarriage.

In November 2021, she told fans that she had experienced a pregnancy loss following her decision to "have a baby on my own".