Can Lewis Capaldi challenge RAYE for Number 1 with 'Pointless'?

The Official Chart: First Look offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



Can Lewis Capaldi’s Pointless challenge RAYE for Number 1 in the UK this week? The Scottish singer-songwriter’s new single - which was co-written with Ed Sheeran - is currently charging towards a new peak of Number 2.



After a highly-emotional climb to Number 1 last week, RAYE holds on at the top with Escapism. ft. 070 Shake, but with less than 2,000 chart units in play between her and Lewis, can she hold on to secure a second week?



Thanks to a new remix featuring BRITs Rising Star and BBC Sound Of 2023 winners FLO, Stormzy’s Hide & Seek begins to scale back up the Top 20. It’s projected to leap four places to Number 14, having peaked at Number 7 last year.



Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan could capture this week’s highest new entry in the UK with their track Rumble. Expected to debut at Number 16 it would be Skrillex’s fourth, Fred’s third and Flowdan’s first Top 40 hit.

