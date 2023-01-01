Pusha T views himself as 'Martin Scorsese of street rap'

Pusha T believes he is at the top of his game when it comes to street rap.

In an interview for XXL magazine, the rapper - real name Terrence Thornton - claimed that the genre is underrated and he is confident his fourth studio album, It's Almost Dry, will win the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.

"I don't think I need it for my validation, but I do think I need it for the subgenre of street rap. People try to cheapen it because of content. This is art. And I been saying I'm the Martin Scorsese of street rap," he said. "Just putting it that way hopefully helps people see the art in it more and understand it. And understand this is a talent."

It's Almost Dry features guest appearances from JAY-Z, Pharrell Williams, and Kid Cudi.

And Pusha is adamant he will edge out the competition at the 2023 Grammys, where he is in a category alongside the likes of DJ Khaled, Future, Jack Harlow, and Kendrick Lamar.

"I don't see how we can't. I made the purest, most uncompromised rap album. At the highest level, with the highest level of production. Greatness. Beats and rhymes. I don't think nobody beat that," the 45-year-old continued. "It's too much of an event wrapped around it. I gave you the present of life. I gave you a present with a bow on it."

The 2023 Grammys will take place on 5 February.