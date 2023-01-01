Keith Urban resisted offers to do Las Vegas residency for years

Keith Urban resisted offers to do a Las Vegas residency for years until he finally agreed in 2019.

The country music singer admitted to Billboard that he was hesitant about signing up for a residency in Sin City for a long time because he thought it would be too repetitive. However, he had a blast when he finally took the plunge and kicked off his stint at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2019.

"I resisted a residency in Vegas for a few years. We got asked to come there quite a few years ago. I just didn't think I would like it because in my head, it just seemed like the word residency just felt like, 'Oh, you just doing the same show in the same place night after night after night,'" he explained. "But when we saw the Colosseum, I was (like), 'Oh my God, I think we'll have a blast in here.' I was surprised how much I loved it."

The 55-year-old enjoyed the experience so much that he's gearing up to launch a new 16-date Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino's Zappos Theater in March.

Elsewhere, the Somebody Like You singer reflected on the difference between the crowds for his Vegas performances and regular shows.

"Probably a little bit drunker on certain nights, which is right up my alley. I love a drunk audience. I'm all about it," he noted. "But one of the things that I noticed was I'd always say, 'Who lives here in Vegas?' and I would see a lot of hands go up. I love the fact that a lot of the locals wanted to come out and see us play."