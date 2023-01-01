Matt Goss: Bros have same issues as Oasis

Bros star Matt Goss says he and his twin Luke Goss have the same dysfunctional relationship as the Gallagher brothers.

The 54-year-old siblings found huge fame in the late 1980s as pop group Bros, and they last reunited in 2017 for two concerts at The O2 arena in London, which was then followed by the release of 2018 documentary Bros: After the Screaming Stops, which chronicled their reconciliation and preparation for those shows.

The brothers had been estranged for several years before reconciling in the wake of their mother Carol’s death in 2014, Matt admits there is still a lot of tension between them just like Liam and Noel Gallagher who had a huge bust-up in 2009 which ended Oasis and their relationship.

He said: “I’d say we are the Gallaghers of pop! We get compared to them.

“I think family have the habit of pushing the button a little bit too far. I think if your friends said what your family said to you then you would smack them around the face! But they don’t. Family knows that they can push you that little bit too far. I think as you get older – and I’m not talking for the Gallaghers – but I imagine that like me they feel like ultimately we are all going to have say goodbye to each other and if somebody doesn’t want to be around you, or doesn’t want to attempt to get to know you or understand you then at some point you just lose the will. I feel like it can be exhausting.”

Matt hopes another Bros reunion will happen, hopefully by 2024, with shows, a new documentary and hopefully new music, and the singer is ready to talk honestly about the issues between him and Luke.

He said: “Bros, in the next couple of years it will happen, absolutely. I think in 2024.

“When your relationship is critiqued publicly. There is always something more that you want to say.

"I want to say more. But there is still this weird respect, this deep-rooted loyalty that you have that you will not cross that final boundary about how you really feel. I hope if we did a documentary I would like to say how I really feel about my brother, and I hope he would say the same about me. That’s because I am so tired of skirting around it, but I am reaching that point."

But before any reunion happens, Matt is heading out on tour in the UK in 2023 with 'The Matt Goss Experience'.

The run of shows - which begin in Croydon on February 27 and include a date at the Royal Albert Hall in London - will feature Matt performing his biggest hits, new original music and his own personal tribute to one of the greatest songwriters of all time, Cole Porter, in a new set of arrangements with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and 15pc MG Big Band.

A new album with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will follow in June, which is being recorded at the world famous Abbey Road Studios.