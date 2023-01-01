Gunfire erupts during French Montana video shoot in Miami - report

At least ten people have been injured after gunfire erupted during French Montana's video shoot in Miami on Thursday night.

According to local TV station WSVN 7News, Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a shooting outside of The Licking restaurant in Miami Gardens, Florida just before 8pm on Thursday.

The Unforgettable hitmaker was filming a music video at the time of the incident, with footage from onlookers showing him rapping in front of a series of cars outside of the establishment.

Eyewitnesses report that his security escorted him safely out of the area when the shots rang out and he was not among the injured.

Police spokeswoman Diana Gourgue told the station the shooting started at another location and ended at the restaurant.

"We're still working (the scene)," said Gourgue. "There are multiple shots, there are multiple cases and we're still working. We can't confirm any numbers at this moment, because everything is still fresh, and they're still investigating."

Witness Ced Mogul told the outlet he went to The Licking to watch Montana shoot the video and saw a fellow bystander being robbed of his watch, keys and wallet.

"And then the gunshots went off," said Mogul, "at least 13, 14, 15 gunshots. It was very rapid, it sounded like an assault rifle."

No fatalities have been reported and it is unclear if anybody has been taken into custody over the shooting.

Montana, real name Karim Kharbouch, has yet to publicly comment on the incident.