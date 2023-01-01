Miley Cyrus confirms new album Endless Summer Vacation

Miley Cyrus has named her new album 'Endless Summer Vacation' and revealed the new record will drop on March 10.

The pop star's new record will be her first since 2020's 'Plastic Hearts' and is preceded by the first single 'Flowers' which is out on January 13 with Miley confirming the new album's title in a post across her social media pages.

The post revealed the album's name and release date and was shared alongside a picture of the star wearing a swimsuit and high heels as she hangs from a trapeze.

A teaser video posted on YouTube shares a snippet of a new song and shows Miley lounging by a pool in the sunshine.

It comes after the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker previously shared a snippet of the lyrics to her new song 'Flowers' which sparked speculation it was written about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

The track - which is set to be released on Liam's's 33rd birthday - features the words: "Yeah I can love me better than you can / I can love me better / I can love me better babe / I can love me better / I can love me better ah."

The couple met on the set of their film 'The Last Song' and got engaged in May 2012 before splitting the following year. They got back together in 2016 and married in 2018 but the marriage later crumbled and their divorce was finalised in January 2020.

She was previously rumoured to have written about their doomed relationship in a track called 'WTF Do I Know' which featured on 'Plastic Hearts'.

The song featured the lyrics: "What the f*** do I know? I'm alone / 'Cause I couldn't be somebody's hero / You want an apology? Not from me / Had to leave you in your own misery / So tell me, baby, am I wrong that I moved on and I / And I don't even miss you? / Thought that it'd be you until I die / But I let go, what the f*** do I know?"