Flo lead NME's 100 list for 2023

Flo have been tipped among the top acts of 2023 after being named in the NME 100 list.

The girl group take pride of place in the publication's cover feature after landing in the list of emerging artists to watch over the next 12 months which also features singer/songwriter Venbee, singer Charlotte Plank, dance stars Eliza Rose, Two Shell and Anish Kumar as well as unsigned acts like Cassyette, Jim Legxacy, J. Maya, Monaleo and Milo Clare.

NME's Associate Commissioning Editor (New Music) Sophie Williams said: "We're thrilled that FLO grace the cover of NME less than a year following their first-ever interview. They've established themselves as the most talked-about new act on the planet, and join Billie Eilish, Girl In Red and more by debuting on the cover alongside the NME 100. We're excited to set off on the journey with them as they stake their claim as R B's biggest and most innovative emerging act."

The achievement comes just days after Flo won the BBC Sound of 2023 award which has previously been handed to stars including Adele, Ellie Goulding, Sam Smith and Michael Kiwanuka.

The trio - made up of Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma and Renee Downer - said of the win: "We feel so connected to our British music roots winning the BBC Sound of and admire the artists who have come before us, especially our gal PinkPantheress winning last year. Thank you to everyone who voted for us and put girl groups back on the map. To be recognised for our music and people to believe in our vision inspires us to go further this year.”